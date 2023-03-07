Sree Leela To Join Song Shoot With Balakrishna On THIS Date

Sree Leela is the most happening female star in Tollywood these days. The Dhamaka girl will soon be sharing screen space in Balakrishna's upcoming film tentatively titled NBK108. If the latest reports are to be believed, the beauty is going to shoot for the film.

Sree Leela will be shooting for a song with the Veera Simha Reddy star on March 9, 2023. The song shoot will go on for three days or by this weekend. The Pelli SandaD actor is the daughter of the Akhanda actor in the movie.

Balakrishna's untitled film is being directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film is produced by Sahu Garapati, and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner. The music will be composed by S Thaman.