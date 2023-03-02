Is Sree Leela The Biggest Hot Property In Tollywood?

Sree Leela became a Tollywood sensation with the movie Pelli Sandad in 2021. The film was released in 2021, making her one of the most sought-after actresses. The Dhamaka actress has a slew of films in her pipeline.

She will be doing the Vijay Deverakonda- Sithara Entertainments movie, Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh, and Mahesh Babu's SSMB28. All these films are under production. Sree Leela has overtaken all established female stars in Tollywood. She has more projects than any established female star. It is left to be seen how many films of the actress will do wonders at the box office.

Her last release was Dhamaka, starring Ravi Teja as the hero. The film got good reviews but failed to fetch bucks at the box office. Sree Leela needs a huge hit to continue her stardom in Tollywood.