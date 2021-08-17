SR Kalyanamandapam Gets Official OTT Release Date

Kiran Abbavaram, who is two years old in the industry is making loud noises on social media. Kiran Abbavaram is ecstatic that his recent release 'SR Kalyanamandapam' has struck a chord with the audience. The film is doing steady business at the box office.

The film is said to have earned Rs 7 cr plus within one week of its release. Murmurs are doing the rounds that the film is making its way to OTT platforms.

Yes, what you read is right. The film's digital rights have been bagged by Amazon Prime Video. The film is expected to start premiering on Prime Video from August 27, 2021. This piece of news hasn't been confirmed from the makers' end yet.

The film is directed by Sridhar Gade and it is co-produced by Pramod, Raju. Priyanka Jawalkar is seen as the female lead in the film alongside Kiran.