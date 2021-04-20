Spotted: Nazriya Nazim on Nani's Ante Sundaraniki Sets

Natural Star Nani’s 28th film Ante Sundaraniki is being directed by Vivek Athreya under the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers banner. This movie marks the debut of Nazriya Nazim Fahadh in Telugu. The actress, who is well-known to Telugu audiences with films like Raja Rani, joined the sets of Ante Sundaraniki today.

The team is presently canning scenes of Nazriya Nazim and others in Hyderabad.

Apparently, Nazriya is very excited to start the shooting of her first Telugu film. “Andarki Namaskaram. Today I start shooting for my first Telugu film. First is always special. Ante Sundaraniki will be special,” posted the actress.

Ante Sundaraniki is a musical rom-com with an original story. “Welcoming the actress, producers of Mythri Movie Makers specified, “Team #AnteSundaraniki welcomes you #NazriyaFahadh & yesss this movie will be special Natural ⭐ @nameisnani #VivekAthreya #VivekSagar #NikethBommi #NANI28 ,” tweeted Mythri Movie Makers.

Continuing their journey with Vivek Athreya after Brochevarevarura, Vivek Sagar is scoring music while Raviteja Girijala will work as an editor for the film. Niketh Bommi is the person behind the camera.

Cast: Nani, Nazriya Fahadh

Technical Crew:

Writer, Director: Vivek Athreya

Producers: Naveen Yerneni & Ravi Shankar Y

Banner: Mythri Movie Makers

CEO: Cherry

Executive Producer: Anil Yerneni

Music Composer: Vivek Sagar

Cinematographer: Niketh Bommi

Editor: Raviteja Girijala

Production Design: Latha Tharun

Costume Designer: Pallavi Singh

Publicity Design: Anil & Bhanu

PRO: Vamsi Shekar

Marketing: First Show

Publicity: Baba Sai Kumar