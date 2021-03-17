Spotted: Mahesh-Tamannaaah Shooting On Sandeep Vanga Sets

A picture of Telugu Super Star Mahesh Babu and Arjun Reddy Director Sandeep Reddy has gone viral on Social Media. In the picture we can see Sandeep and Mahesh Babu on a set, where Sandeep is seen explaining the shot to Mahesh Babu.

Mahesh Babu fans were excited that the two were collaborating for the upcoming Tollywood movie. But no, they were shooting an ad film together, a first for Sandeep. Actress Tamannaah too is a part of this commercial.

Earlier in an interview, Sandeep said he received a call from Mahesh Babu and highly praised him for his film. Namrata is also believed to have told the director that Mahesh Babu was expecting a film script from him. Adding, he said, "I don’t know when it will happen but it will happen.”

Sandeep is currently directing Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor for his upcoming film Animal. Mahesh Babu, meanwhile, is busy shooting for Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Parusuram.