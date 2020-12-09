Spotted: Anushka Shetty At Polavaram

WEST GODAVARI: Actress Anushka Shetty was spotted on a boat on her way to conduct poojas at a temple in Polavaram, in West Godavari district on Wednesday.

The Nishabdam actress was apparently on her way to perform pooja at the Sri Veerabhadra Swamy Temple there. She was seen accompanied by two female friends, one of whom was Prashanti Tipirneni the costume designer for the Telugu movie Baahubali and a very close friend of Anushka.

The photo has gone viral after fans who took selfies with her shared the picture on social media.

