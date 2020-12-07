Spotted: Alia Bhatt In Hyderabad For RRR Shoot

The time has finally come for Alia Bhatt to join Ram Charan and Jr NTR on the sets of RRR. On Sunday, she was spotted at the Hyderabad airport where she was dressed in a neon green jacket. After a long wait finally, the Bollywood actress was seen in the city of pearls for the shoot of Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR.

Earlier, she took her Instagram to post the story "And Finally ! en routing team RRR" in a boomerang video shot inside her car. The shoot was resumed on October 5 and recently the crew had completed a short schedule in Mahabaleshwar with the lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Alia was with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. As the shoot got delayed, Alia had to extend her dates for the film upon Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s request. She has also resumed shoot for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Ram Charan will essay the role of Telugu freedom fighter Alluri Sitaramaraju. Alia has been paired up with Ram Charan in which she plays the role of Sita. Jr NTR is set to portray Komaram Bheem. While Ajay Devgn would have an extended cameo. British actress Daisy Edgar-Jones was supposed to be paired opposite Jr. NTR but was later replaced by Olivia Morris. Tamil actor Samuthirakani has been roped in to play a crucial role. In November 2019, It was announced that Hollywood actors Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, and Alison Doody would play major roles. Stevenson, who featured in Thor, would play the lead antagonist Scott whereas Doody is cast as Lady Scott. The film is scheduled for release on 8 January 2021 along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil languages.