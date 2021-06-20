Spectacular Treat For Ram Charan, Jr NTR Fans!

A small update on RRR not only excites Ram Charan, Jr NTR's fans but also others. Most of the filmy lovers are eagerly waiting for the grand celluloid, RRR. SS Rajamouli is the captain of the ship. He is one of the filmmakers who never steps back to work hard. He narrates story with much perfection and gives preference to minor details as well.

The story of RRR is based on the lives of freedom fighters Jr NTR and Ram Charan. RRR is a period action drama and it stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Olivia Morris while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody play supporting roles. Ram Charan is seen as Alluri Seetharama Raju whereas Jr NTR is essaying the role of Komaram Bheem. The script was written by KV Vijayendra Prasad. MM Keeravani is the music director of the film with ith cinematography by K. K. Senthil Kumar, and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad. The shooting of the film started in 2018. Earlier, the release date was locked as 8 January 2021 but due to COVID-19, it has been postponed.

Now, the news is that very soon, Rajamouli is going to shoot a song on Ram Charan and Jr NTR. It is said that this song is going to be highlight for the movie. Huge sets are being constructed in Ramoji Film City and very soon, Rajamouli and his team is going to start the shooting of the song.