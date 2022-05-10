Special Twitter Emoji For Mahesh's Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is trending on all social media platforms. Thanks to Mahesh Babu and the movie team for extensive promotions of the film.

Now, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata got a special emoji on Twitter. Mahesh Babu did a question and answer video and shared it with his fans and the audience on his official social media handle.

After Yash's KGF 2 and Vijay's Beast, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be the third film to get a special emoji from Twitter.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata revolves around banking scams, loans and money.

Mahesh Babu will be seen as a bank officer in the film. Keerthy Suresh, Vennela Kishore, Samuthirakani and Subbaraju will appear in prominent roles.

The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta under the banners Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment Pvt Ltd and 14 Reels Plus.