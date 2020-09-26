Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam died on September 25 at MGM Hospital, Chennai. In the first week of August, SP Balasubrahmanayam was admitted to the hospital after he was tested positive for COVID-19. The sudden demise of SP Balabsubrahmanayam has left the entire film industry saddened and shocked. Several celebrities like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Mahesh Babu and few others are expressing their grief on social media.

In February this year, SP Balasubrahmanyam has donated his ancestral home in Nellore to the Kanchi math. SP Balasubrahmanayam donated the house towards the setting up of a Vedic school. Balu invited Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swami of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham to formally hand over the house to the Kanchi Peetham.

The house has got a lot of emotional value to Balu's family. Vijay Sai, a culture critic and editor said that, "Many don't know that SPB's father, Panditharadhyula Sambamurthy Bhagavathulu (1906 - 1987) was a great Harikatha Vidwan. He was a great devotee of Saint Tyagaraja. He was called 'Tyagaraja Bhikshuvu'. He began the Tyagaraja Aradhana in this same house, decades ago! Several stalwarts of Carnatic music visited this house and sung there over the decades. Bhagavatulu garu's ancestral home was like a temple to Saint Tyagaraja. A few years ago, SPB unveiled a beautiful bronze statue of his."

SP Balasubrahmanayam was a multi-talented person. He was not only a singer but also an actor, music director, dubbing artist, and film producer. In a career spanning over five decades, SP Balasubrahmanayam has lent his voice for more than 40,000 songs across the 16 languages.