SP Charan to Carry Forward SP Balasubrahmanyam's Legacy

elugu music reality show Padutha Theeyaga is one of the most popular shows on the small screen. It is a signing competition which has been airing on Eenadu for years.

There a few successful singers like Geetha Madhuri, Hema Chandra, Shravan Bhargavi from the show Padutha Theeyaga who made it big after their participation in the show.

The same platform is introducing many singers to Telugus. The show used to be hosted by Late SP Balasubrahmayam. Last year, he passed away in Chennai due to COVID-19. He is one of the most versatile singer who has rendered songs in almost every Indian language. Industry colleagues were shocked over his sudden demise.

On the occasion of SP Balasubrahmanyam Jayanthi, the show makers have decided to revive the famous singing reality show, Padutha Theeyaga. With SPB passing away, the show runners have handed the responsibility of the show to his son SP Charan. Yes, he will be the new host for the show.

Here's wishing SP Charan luck to carry forward his father's legacy.