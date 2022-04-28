South Movie Impact in Bollywood Won't Last Long, Says Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Director SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa and Yash’s KGF have become all time blockbuster hits at the box office. Bollywood stars, who till yesterday, ruled the roost are now wondering how regional films are performing well in Hindi. The comparison between Hindi and regional films has become the hottest topic of discussion on social media ever since Prashanth Neel's recent release, KGF shattered all possible records in Hindi.

Recently, Nawazuddin was asked to talk about the entry of South Indian films into the Hindi market, Nawazuddin said, "I think it's just a phase, now if a Bollywood film comes and becomes a super-duper hit, then the things you are saying right now, that will change. Here people's thoughts change after every picture, people only talk about the film that becomes a hit. But if a Hindi picture comes now and becomes a super-duper hit, this perception will change again." He further added that, "One mistake that happened is that we kept doing remakes of South films. The biggest problem here is with the writers and stories, we are not making originals at all, leaving everything up to the remakes. I think we should take a lesson from that mistake and start making original films. That would be better."

Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeep are engaged in a virtual debate over Hindi being a national language or just another regional language in India. Now, Kichcha Sudeep is proud of a Kannada movie making it big in the Hindi belt and singing praises of the same. However, the biggets surprise is that there is no reaction from Tollywood stars even after Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui made sensational comments against south Indian films. Netizens are aksing why South actors like Bunny, Jr NTR, Charan and Chiranjeevi have maintained silence over the comments. It remains to be seen whether our south stars will react to Nawazuddin Siddiqui comments or not.

