South Indian Actress Meena Receives UAEs Golden Visa

Famous yesteryear Telugu actress Meena is the latest South Indian celebrity to receive the Golden Visa from the United Arab Emirates government. The Golden Visa offers long-term residency to people with outstanding talents who can live and work in the country. This visa could be valid for 5 to 10 years and is renewed automatically.

Earlier, Telugu actress Kajal Aggarwal and Malayalam star Mohanlal, father and son duo Mammootty and Dulquer Salman had received this coveted Golden Visa. From the Tamil film industry, Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi was also awarded this unique visa.

Meena, whose latest work in Malayalam is ‘Bro Daddy’. This film was released on the Disney+Hotstar platform. She took to her Instagram and Facebook accounts to express her gratitude in these words, “Thank you to the government of UAE for honoring me with the Golden Visa. Proud to be the first Indian to receive it at Expo 2020." (sic)