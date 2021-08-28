Sorry Folks, Love Story Postponed Once Again?

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film 'Love Story is one of the most awaited films of the year. Scores of moviebuffs and fans of both Sai Pallavi and Chaitanya are eagerly waiting for the film's release. Sai Pallavi will be seen as the female lead in the film. The film is helmed by none other than Sekhar Kammula. These three names are enough for the film to become a must-watch in theatres. Yes. Love Story is on our bucket list too.

Love Story was supposed to release in April, but got postponed due to the second wave of Coronavirus. Not long ago, Love Story makers had officially announced that the film will hit the screens on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi on September 10, 2021. Now, the latest we hear is that the release if Naga Chaitanya's Love Story is likely to get postponed once again.

The reason for pushing the release date is reportedly Nani's Tuck Jagadish which will start premiering on Amazon Prime Video on the same date as Love Story release date. On the other hand, a slew of films are lined up for released around the same time.

However, movies which hit theatres so far have underperformed at the box office, as the audience are not yet ready to throng theatres like before to watch the films due to the fear of COVID third wave. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited. Watch this space for more updates.