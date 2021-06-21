This Sonu Sood News is Fake!

Bollywood actor and philathropist Sonu Sood recently made headlines on Father's Day after reports of him buying a Rs 3 cr car for his son emerged.

Sonu wondered where the Father's Day angle came from.

He added, "Why would I give my son a car on Father's Day?

The actor further added that the best Father's Day gift would be to spend time with his sons as he hardly gets to do so.

For the unversed, a day before Father's Day on June 20, a video has gone viral on the internet, claiming that Sonu Sood has allegedly gifted a Rs 3 crore swanky car to his son ahead of Father's Day.