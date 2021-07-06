Sonu Sood Meets KTR At Pragathi Bhavan

Leading multilingual actor Sonu Sood, who has made a name for himself across the country with his social service programs, on Tuesday met Telangana IT and Industries Minister K Taraka Rama Rao at Pragati Bhavan.

On the occasion, Minister KTR lauded the service acivities conducted by Sonu Sood. The minister was asked about the working style of Sonu Sood, who is constantly responding to distress calls from all over the country.

KTR said it was a great thing that he was carrying out service activities on such a large scale on a personal level. He also praised Sonu as a beacon of hope during the current corona crisis across the country.

On the occasion, Sonu Sood shared details of his service activities and his future plans in the service sector with the Telangana minister. He said he will continue his service as he's inspired by his mother.

On this occasion, Sonu Sood shared his connection and love to Hyderabad and people here. Sonu Sood said he had respect for minister KTR, who, unlike others, was available to the people through various media during difficult times and supported them. He also hailed him for playing a key role in bringing world-class companies to Telangana as a politician

After the meeting, Minister KTR arranged a lunch for Sonu Sood. He was honored with a shawl in appreciation of his service activities. The Telangana IT minister handed over a memento.