Sonu Sood Gifts 100 Smartphones To ‘Acharya’ Crew In Hyderabad

Tollywood actor Sonu Sood is a man with a gold heart. He has helped many migrant workers to reach their hometown and people who were in great need of financial assistance during the lockdown period. It seems like Sonu Sood hasn't stopped helping the poor people. Sonu Sood has been roped to play a key role in Chiranjeevi's upcoming film 'Acharya'. Recently, He has joined the sets of Acharya to finish his scenes for the movie. After the shoot, Sonu Sood has distributed over 100 smartphones to Acharya unit members of Acharya.

"I am happy and feel blessed that I could help the crew members. They are some of the warmest and most hardworking people. The phones are my New Year gifts to them," the 'Simmba' actor said in a statement.

Acharya is directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Ram Charan under Konidela production. Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the female lead in the film. Kajal Aggarwal will be sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi in 'Acharya'. The film is likely to be released by end of this year. Watch this space for more updates.