Sonu Sood Backs Students, Says Cancel Board Exams: Check Memes

Actor Sonu Sood took to his Twitter and shared a video in which he spoke in the support of the students who have been attending the board exams despite the increase in the number of coronavirus.

He shared a video with the caption, "I request everyone to support students who are forced to appear for offline board exams in these tough times. With the number of cases rising to 145k a day I feel there should be an internal assessment method to promote them rather than risking so many lives. #cancelboardexam2021."

In the video, he said that "On the behalf of students, I want to to put in a request. CBSE and board exams are going to be held offline, I do not think the students are ready to sit for the exams amid the prevailing circumstances."

He also added that "Still, we are thinking of holding exams, which is unfair. I do not think this is the right time for offline exams. I would like everyone to come forward and support these students, so they can be safe. All the best." Here is the video.

I request everyone to support students who are forced to appear for offline board exams in these tough times. With the number of cases rising to 145k a day I feel there should be an internal assessment method to promote them rather than risking so many lives. #cancelboardexam2021 pic.twitter.com/Taq38B0811 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 11, 2021

Here are some of the tweets made with hashtag #CancelBoardExams.

