Something Something Between Allu Sirish And Anu Emmanuel

It is not uncommon to see two see actors who work together for a film or two to share red-hot chemistry off-screen. Now, a young Tollywood hero is catching the attention with his off-screen chemistry with his co-star.

Going into the story, Allu Arjun's brother Allu Sirish is apparently sharing more than just a friendly relationship with Anu Emmanuel.

Sirish and Anu are currently working on Prema Kaadanta, a romantic entertainer and the talk in Film Nagar is that something is brewing between the two actors.

On the occasion of Christmas, Allu Sirish sent a special cake to Anu Emmanuel and wrote Merry Christmas "To My Favourite Co-Star! Muah."

Anu Emmanuel replied, "Loved the cake". As per the reports, Sirish and Anu Emmanuel are indeed sharing more than just a friendly relationship.