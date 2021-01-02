Solo Brathuke So Better First Week Worldwide Box Office Collections

Sai Dharam Tej's starrer Solo Brathuke So Better continues to perform well at the box office. It has been more than a week, the film was released in theatres. The film earned positive reviews since it's release and it is having a dream run at the box office. Speaking about the latest collections, the film made a business of Rs 1.48 cr on the eighth day at the box office.

The total movie collections so far seem to be around 16.37 cr gross. If sources are to be believed, the makers of the movie seem to have earned a profit of Rs 1.42 cr since its release. Can't predict how much they are going to fetch in the next two weeks. The above-average word of mouth helped it stay strong during the weekdays.

Check out area-wise collections:

Nizam - 59L

Ceeded - 31L

UA - 14L

East - 13L

West - 8L

Guntur - 10L

Krishna - 8L

Nellore - 5L

AP-TS 8th Day Total Gross : 2.24Cr

AP-TS 8th Day Total share : 1.48Cr

The film stars Sai Dharam Tej and Nabha Natesh in lead roles. Solo Brathuke So Better cast includes actors Rajendra Prasad, Sathya, Rao Ramesh Vennela Kishore alongside the main leads.Solo Brathuke So Better is a 2020 Telugu political satire comedy-drama film directed by Subbu and produced by B. V. S. N. Prasad.