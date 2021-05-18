Solo Brathuke So Better Director Subbu Bereaved, Sai Dharam Tej Pays Tribute

Young actor Sai Dharam Tej shares a good rapport with Director Subbu of Solo Brathuke So Better’ fame. Unfortunately, Director Subbu’s mother passed away on Monday. Subbu’s mother Mangamma, was ill, as she had contracted the virus, a few days ago. Director Subbu was on his way to the hospital when his mother's health deteriorated.

Sadly, they could find a bed in the hospital but she was in a very critical condition. She breathed her last on Monday, as she could not find a bed at the ICU ward of the hospital there.

Director Subbu tried a lot to save his mother but all his efforts went in vain. Celebrities in the industry are phoning the director and condoling him. Sai Dharam Tej also paid tributes to Solo Brathuke So Better director’s mother. Check out the tweet:

She’s no more... I’m sorry ra Subbu .. Om Shanti 🙏🏼 https://t.co/uNEFXTVUlf — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) May 16, 2021

On the career front, Sai Dharam Tej will next be seen in 'REPUBLIC', which is being helmed by Deva Katta. The film is produced under the banner JB Entertainments.