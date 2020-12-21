Finally, the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss is over... As expected Abhijeet has been declared as the winner of the season 4. Megastar Chiranjeevi graced the show as special guest and announced the winner on Sunday night. Abhijeet, Akhil, Sohel, Ariyana and Harika have been the top five finalists of the season. The grand finale episode was full of fun and masti.

The special performances of Mehreen, Laxmi Rai, Pranitha stood outstanding. The musical performance by SS Thaman and other singers enthralled all and sundry. Anil Ravipudi and Mehreen went into house and the first contestant to be eliminated from the top five was Harika. Later, Ariyana was eliminated. From the top 3 contestants, Sohel walked out of the show with Rs 25 lakh prize money. Abhijeet won the trophy and Akhil was the runner up.

Now, the topic of discussion is that, Sohel is the real winner of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu? Want to know why? He has won the hearts of many folks. And now in the grand finale episode, he said that he would give Rs 10 lakhs to orphanage. With this statement, not only fans of Sohel but also others are loving him. Monal, Noel, Kumar Sai, Avinash, Divi, Mehaboob, Swati, Surya Kiran, Lasya, Sujata, Gangavva, Amma Rajashekar, Kalyani have come to the grand finale.

A video has been shared on the Instagram account of Sohel. The video has a caption that reads, "Thank you so much @chiranjeevikonidela gaaru and family for all the love. I'm blessed to share the stage with you and to eat your home biryani. Thank you @nagarjuna garu with out you nothing would have been possible. You both are an inspiration for this generation. We follow your foot steps. Thank you is a small word . I'm greatful for the love you gave me and for giving me strength to lead further..SYED SOHEL RYAN." Here is the video.