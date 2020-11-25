Sohel May Not Be Among Top 3 Finalists On Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Here's Why

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestant Sohel is winning the hearts of the audience for his conversation and performance in the house. Sohel fans are urging all the show lovers to vote for him as well to make the winner of this season. No doubt, Sohel has emerged as the top contender to win the ongoing fourth season of the reality show Bigg Boss Telugu. Despite his violent behavior inside the house, Sohel is considered to be the most promising contestant to win the show by viewers for his comic timing. Sohel is truly playing the game well and he deserves to be in top two finalists of this season.

Everyone are assuming that Sohel could end as a runner-up based on his performance in the house. The latest news we hear is Sohel may not be in the top three finalists of this season. The reason hints that Sohel is back bitching and gossiping about Harika and Ariyana with other housemates.

Some of his fans are supporting him that what’s wrong in Sohel gossiping behind their back, if he talks right in front of them, Sohel may not control his anger which leads to a heated argument between the contestants that’s why he is back bitching about Harika and Ariyana with other housemates. The latest buzz on social media suggests that Sohel's back bitching about the contestants that has become a big minus point to him that's why he may not be in the top three finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Take a look at the tweets:

#Ariyana #BiggBossTelugu4 Did #sohel took Lasya's place in the abika group? 😂 Anyone who go into that group, can't stop back bitching and gossiping! 🤦🤦🤦 — Maya🇺🇲🔄🇮🇳🕉️ (@krsnamayas) November 25, 2020

#BiggBossTelugu4#sohel has negatives like back bitching and anger issues, shouting But his light-hearted humor is good 👏

Due to his short temper, he could not settle issues in front, so he back bitches some times about #harika to #ariyana Sometimes abt #ariyana to #harika — Maya🇺🇲🔄🇮🇳🕉️ (@krsnamayas) November 25, 2020

#Sohel tana feelings ni share chesukunnadu adhi tappu ela avuthundhii naaku ardham kavatla. He told the same points even in nominations. #BiggBossTelugu4 — Lucky🤩 (@prasanna_lp6) November 25, 2020

Respect pounds edo mundu unnattu. Ala aithey maaku #Sohel meeda poindi respect and he is showing his true colours. #BiggBossTelugu4 — Kishore (@Kishore25649365) November 25, 2020

#BiggBossTelugu4 #Ariyana I think #sohel got overconfident with the weekend episode of everyone putting him in the top 3 ! Which is why he is lifting his cover and started bitching , thinks he can still stay in the top 3! In addition to anger issues, he has got flipper issue — Maya🇺🇲🔄🇮🇳🕉️ (@krsnamayas) November 25, 2020

#BiggBossTelugu4#sohel is jealous that #ariyana used opportunities and played smart 😂 She has a way of acknowledging others' performance before mentioning her name for captaincy, and that was taken wrong by others! I understand that, but why to Bitch about that in the back?? — Maya🇺🇲🔄🇮🇳🕉️ (@krsnamayas) November 25, 2020

#Sohel help cheyaku ok no problem .Kani ila #Ariyana selfish Ani backbitch chesi navadam wrong Ade selfish ariyana ne kada hotel task lo sohel and mehboob kosam sacrifice chesindi thana dagara ekkuva dabbulu una kuda. Siguundali thana mida commnts vesi navadanki#BiggBossTelugu4 — Pink lillies (@lillies_pink) November 25, 2020