Is Sohel Making Debut In Bollywood?

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality show in Telugu states. There's nothing new in Bigg Boss as it's known for its controversies and fights for all show buffs. Recently, the fourth season was ended with Abijeet emerging as the winner. The contestants of the show are receiving several movies offers and one we are going to about is Syed Sohel. He is still basking in the success of Bigg Boss and he became household during his stint in the house.

He is often making headlines for all the right reasons. A few days ago, Sohel signed his first film as a hero with George Reddy's producer Appireddy. The latest we hear is Sohel is likely to feature in Hindi web series. Yes, what you read is right. Sohel mentioned in one of his interview about Hindi web series which is tentatively titled Mai Hoon Sholey or Mera Naam Sholey. Except for Sohel none of them has finalised as a cast and crew for the film.

Sohel had a few chances to become a runner up of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. But, he opted out of the show by taking prize money of Rs 25 lakh. Audience and fans have nailed Sohel for his smart move. Recently, Sohel met with TRS MLC K. Kavitha has gone viral on social media.