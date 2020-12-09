Sohel Could Lose Winner Title For Supporting This Contestant

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is hitting the headlines ever since the 16 contestants stepped into the house to make the path of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Winner title. Currently, six contestants are left out in the house and giving tough competition to each other to win in the game. As the show is nearing its completion, show makers are giving tough tasks for the contestants and they are making them restless.

The buzz on social media suggests that two contestants in the house are receiving a lot of backlash from the audience for their aggressive behavior in the house. They are none other than Sohel and Ariyana who are most popular and deserve contestants in the house. Sohel has a maximum chance to become the winner while Ariyana is one of the strong female contestants in the house. If we go by performance in every task, Ariyana is deserved to be in the top five finalists of this season.

Looks they are just losing it out. Sohel is seen fighting with Ariyana for lashing at Monal. Sohel seems to be upset with Ariyana and telling her you don’t have humanity, you are just rock in the house. Some of them are praising Ariyana what she did is absolutely right and it is Monal’s who is faking it with everyone. Everyone knows that Monal emotional blackmail to host and their friends in the house. Last week also she cried in the confession room and made believed Nagarjuna it is Avinash's mistake. While Nagarjuna hasn’t said anything to her instead he eliminated Avinash from the house. Monal cries when she doesn’t have answers with her. Looks like Sohel seems to be losing the audience with his aggressive behavior and supporting fake contestant in the house.



I know everyone is different & they have way of reacting to problems & pressures. This's d very reason I got connected to #Ariyana Ppl out there say a thousand things but am here to express one thing. "You go girl"

"Loads of love"#BiggBossTelugu4 #monal nothing against u — Mr. Nobody (@MentionsNobody) December 9, 2020

#MonalGajjar can only cry to get votes, most cunning women in biggboss house and shame on @StarMaa @iamnagarjuna for saving her. Don't waste your time for this shitty biggboss show. #AkhilSarthak is a SADIST , can't see hugging vulgarity with #Monal. #biggbosstelugu4 — Common man (@pavan_237) December 9, 2020

Saw episode late.,

understood 1 thing., nvr consume too much of social media before having an opinion on smthng.#unseen is too normal n all dat negativity on #Ariyana is utter nonsense#monal's intention to throw d doll doesn't need any support., all else fine#BiggBossTelugu4 — Mr. Nobody (@MentionsNobody) December 9, 2020

Aa Cunning #Monal Mike Nachuthundhi Eppudo Devi eliminate ayinappudu Vellasindhi BB daya valla innirojulu undhi houselo, Monal Mind game ela aduhundho andhariki telusu #Abijeet andhuke Monal ni nammadu #BiggBossTelugu4 — Manoj (@Manoj54679772) December 9, 2020