Sohel Can Be A Runner Up In Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Say Netizens

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestant Sohel is trending on social media ever since he stepped into the show. Most of the audience doesn’t know who is Sohel before Bigg Boss Telugu. Now, he has emerged as the most loved contestant inside and outside of the house. He is playing genuinely and giving 100 percent in every task. Sohel's wicked sense of humor was not only loved by the audience or his fans but also became the talk of the town.

Sohel's two months of the journey is no less than a roller coaster ride where he has been real in most situations. We saw him being angry upset, funny and caring for his best friends in the house especially to Akhil and Mehboob. These are the few reasons why Sohel could become runner up of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Check out audience reactions:

I will be much happier with #Abhijeeth as the winner, and #Sohel as the runner up.#Akhil looks very confused in this game.#BiggBossTelugu4 — Deepak Kovoor (@deepak_kovoor) November 8, 2020

I prefer #Abijeet over #Sohel #BiggBossTelugu4 as title winner because taking a stand on any matter, decision making, individuality, not being influenced by others @StarMaa — jamalpur devi prasad (@DeviJamalpur) November 22, 2020

#Sohel MASS ivvala motham andari family members top5 lo pettaru

So #Sohel #Abijeet #Ariyana are in most chosen top 5

Congratulations #Ariyana I am so happy for you nuv kachitanga top 5 lo untav #Abijeet elago untaadu no doubt#BiggBossTelugu4 — Gopi (@_GTweets_) November 21, 2020