Software Developer Fame Shanmukh Jaswanth Arrested For Drunk Driving

Shanmukh Jaswanth of Software Developer fame has been arrested at Jubilee Hills for driving under the influence of alcohol and hitting a motorbike. As he reached Road no: 36 in Jubilee hills and he lost control of the car. Locals and bystanders have reportedly called the cops and the actor was arrested. The cops have arrested him as his car hit a motor bike Injuring one person.



A case has been filed against Shanmukh Jaswanth for causing injury due to rash and negligent driving under the Indian Penal Code and for drunk driving under the Motor Vehicles Act. Police also arrested Shanmukh's friend who was with him during the incident. The police are investigating the case. More details are awaited.