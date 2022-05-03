Smart Move By Mahesh Babu For Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Deets Inside

Superstar Mahesh Babu has been trending on social media ever since the film's trailer was released on the internet. The film's trailer received a thumping response from all quarters. Mahesh fans expected that they would get a chance to see Mahesh Babu's doting daughter Sitara in Sarkaru Vaari Paata's trailer.

But, the makers have disappointed the fans and the audience by not adding any scenes of Sitara, with the intention that they should watch Sitara only on the big screen. Mahesh Babu's doting daughter was featured in Sarkaru Vaari Paata's title track, "Penny". She delivered an enthralling performance of the song.

Not only Sitara's parents, Mahesh and Namrata, but the entire Telugu audience is also waiting to see her debut on the big screen, especially alongside her father. The penny song has become a chartbuster among the audience.

To create suspense and generate hype among the audience, Mahesh Babu might have said not to add any Sitara scenes in the trailer. The film is directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is slated for release in theatres on May 12, 2022.

