Sivakarthikeyan's Prince Twitter Review

Oct 21, 2022, 07:40 IST
- Sakshi Post

Sivakarthikeyan's much-awaited film Prince has released in the theatres today. After watching the first show in the theatres, the movie buffs and fans of Siva Karthikeyan shared Prince reviews on social media. Check out the reactions below:

 


Read More:

Tags: 
prince
Sivakarthikeyan
Advertisement
Back to Top