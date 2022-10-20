Sivakarthikeyan's Prince First Day Collection Prediction

Tamil Actor Sivakarthikeyan needs no introduction. He is one of the most successful actors in Kollywood. Currently, Sivakarthikeyan is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Prince.

The actor is busy traveling to different cities with the hope that the audience would come to watch the film in theatres.

Just a day left for Sivakarthikeyan's Prince to hit the big screens. The advance booking for Sivakarthikeyan's Prince has opened in many areas, the response looks good. The opening day collections of Sivakarthikeyan's Prince could be close to Rs 5 to 6 cr.

The film is getting released alongside Karthi's Sardar. Both films are going to have a clash at the box office. It remains to be seen which film gets positive talk from the audience. Prince is likely to collect more than the mentioned figure, it all depends on the talk of the film.

Sivakarthikeyan's Prince is directed by Anudeep KV. The film's trailer has received thumping response from all quarters. Expectations are riding high on the project. Let's wait and see whether Sivakarthikeyan's Prince will live up to the audience' expectations.