Sivakarthikeyan's Prince First Day Collection

Sivakarthikeyan is on cloud nine as his recent outing Prince has opened to positive reviews from all quarters. The film has taken a flying start at the box office, as per the reports.

Sivakarthikeyan fans are raving about the film. If you are a fan of Sivakarthikeyan, want to know how much the film made on opening day.

If reports are to be believed, Sivakarthikeyan's Prince has collected a whopping amount of Rs 10 cr plus on opening day at the worldwide box office. We shall update area-wise collections of the film, shortly.

Prince is directed by Anudeep KV. Maria Ryaboshapka and Sathyaraj are seen in key roles.