Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor First Week Collection

Siva Karthikeyan starrer Doctor is performing well at the box office. The film has set the cash registers ringing at the box office. The film set a record at the ticket window after its three-day collections.

Are you curious to know about Siva Karthikeyan's Doctor collections so far at the box office?

According to trade reports, the film has managed to collect ₹60 crore gross at the worldwide box office by the first weekend.

The film has been directed by Nelson, features Sivakarthikeyan in the role of an army doctor who goes after a human trafficking gang.