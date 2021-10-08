Siva Karthikeyan's Doctor Sees Extraordinary Ticket Bookings in Theatres

Siva Karthikeyan's forthcoming film 'Doctor' is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film was supposed to release in the last week of March. It's a known fact that the film was postponed due to the pandemic.

Last month, the makers of the movie officially announced that Doctor is set for a grand theatrical release on October 9, 2021. Even though the makers got a lot of offers to release the movie in OTT, the makers maintained that the movie was made for theatrical release. In fact, the same riterated that they waited for theatres to open up as the movie would be a visual treat on the big screen.

Just one day left for the film to hit theatres. Various online ticketing platforms have opened booking of tickets. Guess what? Siva Karthikeyan's Doctor tickets are selling like hot cakes in Tamil Nadu. Tickets for the first-day show are fast filling in most of the areas.

Doctor is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by KJR Studios. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Priyanka Arul Mohan, Vinay Rai, Yogi Babu, Archana Chandhoke and Ilavarasu, among others will appear in significant roles.