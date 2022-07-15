Siva Karthikeyan, Kichcha Sudeep To Launch Akhil' Agent Teaser Today

The action-packed teaser of Akhil Akkineni’s Pan India film Agent directed by stylish maker Surender Reddy will be unveiled tomorrow at 5:05 PM. Superstars of different languages will be launching the teaser.

While Akhil and Mammootty will be releasing Telugu and Malayalam versions of the teaser, Siva Karthikeyan will release Tamil and Kichcha Sudeep will launch Kannada version of the teaser. A superstar of Bollywood will unveil Hindi teaser.

There’s huge anticipation for the teaser and with superstars from different industries launching it the reach will be huge in all the languages.

Sakshi Vaidya is the leading lady opposite Akhil in the movie for which story was provided by Vakkantham Vamsi. Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema, the film has music by Hip Hop Thamizha. Rasool Ellore is handling the cinematography. National Award winner Naveen Nooli is the editor while Avinash Kolla is the art director.

Ajay Sunkara, Pathi Deepa Reddy are the co-producers of the film.