Sitara Nails Mahesh's Athadu Song Which Featured Trisha

Superstar Mahesh Babu's doting daughter Sitara has become a popular celebrity at a young age. Sitara is ten years old but her fan following would be bigger than a medium-range actor in Tollywood. Thanks to Sitara's popular parents Mahesh and Namrata, they often promote Sitara's videos, photos, and whatever she does on social media.

Mahesh Babu shared a dance video of the Sitara to Athadu song, he captioned the video that " This mischief in your eyes is what compels me to display your little joys of dancing ❤️❤️❤️ @sitaraghattamaneni."

Sitara is nailed in the song be it expression-wise or dance moves. The comments section is filled with heart emojis. Here's the video for you, if you haven't watched it yet:

Mahesh Babu introduced Sitara to Tollywood with Sarkar Vaari Paata. Sitara was starred in Penny's song, it won accolades and appreciation from all quarters. It is left to see when Mahesh and Sitara are going to act together in a movie.

