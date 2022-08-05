Sita Ramam Review, Rating

Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Ramam released in theatres worldwide on Friday. The US premieres were held last night and the response has been positive. Sita Ramam is Dulquer Salmaan's second film in Telugu after Mahanati. Prabhas also promoted Sita Ramam and he also wished the film success. Here's the review for you:.

Sita Ramam Review

Plot: The film is set in the backdrop of 1965, Lieutenant Ram (Dulquer Salmaan) is an orphan who works with the Indian Army He gets popular with the public after his successful mission. Ram receives a bunch of letters from girls, but Sita writes one letter as it addressing him as her husband. Mighty impressed by her words, Ram goes in search of Sita. He gets transferred to POK along with his team to protect the borders. Ram and Sita exchange their letters, the love track between them goes smooth. Ram then goes on a secret mission to Pakistan, but he gets caught by the country's soldiers. Who leaked Ram's secret mission to to the Pakistan government? Will Sita and Ram cross paths again? Why Afreen (Rashmika) wants to deliver Ram's letter to Sita? What is in it? To know all the answers, you must watch the film in theatres.

Performance: Duqluer Salmaan gets into the skin of the character. He breathes life into Ram's character, Yes, he has lived the role. Now, it is hard to imagine anyone in Ram's place. Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal are perfect on screen pair for Sita Ramam. The duo's on-screen chemistry is one of the highlights of the film. Mrunal shines in her role thoroughly. Rashmika and Sumanth roles are well designed, they do a decent job in the film. The rest of the cast of Sita Ramam do equal justice to their roles.

Thumbs Up:

Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal performance, chemistry

Visual

Cinematography

Music

Thumbs Down:

There's too much lag in the second half

Verdict: Sita Ramam is a poetic film, hard to find such stories these days. Sita Ramam is a feel good movie