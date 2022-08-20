Sita Ramam Latest Collections: Dulquer Salmaan Movie Steady at Box Office

Dulquer Salmaan's latest release Sita Ramam is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. The film has kept the cash registers ringing at the box office ever since it opened in theatres.

The film is facing a lot of competition from Kalyan Ram's Bimbisara and Nikhil's Karthikeya 2.

Talking about the latest collections of the film, Sita Ramam has managed to earn Rs 65 cr gross at the worldwide box office so far. The makers are happy with the film's success.

They have also thanked the audience for their unconditional support to the film. 'Sita Ramam' is a Telugu-language romantic film written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. It also stars Sachin Khedekar and Sumanth.