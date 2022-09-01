Sita Ramam, Karthikeya 2 Beats Liger: Deets Inside

Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Ramam and Nikhil's Karthikeya 2 are ruling the box office even in its fifth week. Sita Ramam was released in theatres on August 6, 2022, while Nikhil's Karthikeya 2 was also released in the same month, but the following week on 13 August 2022.

Sita Ramam and Karthikeya 2 are creating waves at the box office. Dulquer Salmaan doesn't have a great fan following in Telugu states. Sita Ramam is a straight Telugu film, but has been even dubbed into other languages. Sita Ramam continues to create magic at the box office. Nikhil's Karthikeya 2 is doing phenomenal business in the northern belt.

Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda enjoys a massive fan following when compared to Salmaan or Nikhil in and out of the country. Yet Deverakonda's latest release, Liger has failed to grab more eyeballs than the other two.

The film bombed at the box office on the very first day of its release. Sita Ramam and Karthikeya are dominating Liger and giving stiff competition to the Deverakonda film. Sita Ramam and Karthikeya have beaten Liger in terms of story, film records, or collections. Sita Ramam has made a business of Rs 95 cr plus at the box office. Nikhil's Karthikeya 2 has joined the Ts 100 cr club at the worldwide box office.