Sita Ramam Joins Rs 50 Cr Club

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur's Classical Love Story, Sita Ramam is having a magical run at the box office. The ended its ten days run at the box office on a glorious note amassing a sensational Rs 50 Crore gross along with winning hearts of the audience across the globe.

After the sensational first week run, the movie is having a dream run in the second week as well despite new releases. Along with Multiplexes and A centers, the movie also performed very well in the B and C centers.

Trade experts expect the movie to have an extended run at the box office. There is no stopping for the movie any sooner. Today's numbers will be big due to Independence day holiday.

US Box Office has also registered stunning numbers. The total of the film has gone over the One Million Dollars club on Sunday. 50 Crore Gross and One Million Dollars are memorable feat for any film.

Audience and critics are falling in love with Epic Love Saga. The emotional story of the love story in the middle of a war has given a unique and surreal experience to the audience.

The Performances of the lead pair - Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, Hanu Raghavapudi's excellent writing and direction, Vishal Chandrasekhar's music, PS Vinod's stunning visuals, and Swapna Cinema - Vyjayanthi Movies mindblowing Production values combined made the movie a classic that will remain in the hearts of audience forever. This is the only film in recent times which has got excellent reviews as well as blockbuster collections.