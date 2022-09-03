Sita Ramam Hindi Takes Flying Start in North Box Office

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur's Classical Love Story, Sita Ramam is having a magical run at the Telugu box office. The movie has got sensational long run even into its sixth week along with winning hearts of the audience across the globe.

Sita Ramam had its Hindi release on Friday. Jayantilal Gada, the Hindi producers of RRR and many Mega films have released the film in the North. They have opted for a limited release for the film and the initial response has been excellent.

The critics have given rave reviews for the movie and the word of mouth is very positive. The bookings are looking positive and are going to swell over the weekend as the word of mouth spreads.

That means the Sita Ramam juggernaut is not stopping any sooner. The movie is a big hit in Tamil and Malayalam as well.

Audience and critics cutting the language lines are falling in love with Epic Love Saga. The emotional story of the love story in the middle of a war has given a unique and surreal experience to the audience.

The Performances of the lead pair - Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, Hanu Raghavapudi's excellent writing and direction, Vishal Chandrasekhar's music, PS Vinod's stunning visuals, and Swapna Cinema - Vyjayanthi Movies mindblowing Production values combined made the movie a classic that will remain in the hearts of audience forever. This is the only film in recent times which has got excellent reviews as well as blockbuster collections and that too for a very long run.