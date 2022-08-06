Sita Ramam First Day Collections: Dulquer Gets Good Opening at Box Office

Dulquer Salmaan is a man of the hour. He is on cloud nine as his recent outing Sita Ramam has been getting positive response from fans and public alike. This is Dulquer Salmaan's second film in Telugu, after Mahanati. The actor's fan following has gone up in the Telugu states. Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Ramam is a beautiful epic love story. If you haven't watched it yet, watch it theatres near you.

While coming to collections, Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Ramam has managed to earn Rs 6 cr on opening day at the box office. The makers are yet to reveal the official opening day collections of the film. Sita Ramam is a love story set in the backdrop of a war in1965. Mrunal Thakur, Sumanth, Sumantha and Rashmika are seen in the lead roles. The makers are likely to hold a success meet in Hyderabad soon.