Sita Ramam First Day Collection Prediction

Duqluer Salmaan is an incredible star in Mollywood and enjoys a solid fan fan following across the globe. Duqluer's latest movie Sita Ramam which is a straight Telugu film was released in theatres.

The film was also dubbed in other languages. The film met with mixed reviews from critics and fans alike.

Looking at first-day reviews and theatre occupancy, Dulquer's Sita Ramam is expected to collect a whopping amount of Rs 12 cr on opening day at the box office.

These are just estimated figures, the film could collect more than estimated figures. Sita Ramam is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Rashmika, Sumanth and Mrunal are seen in key roles.