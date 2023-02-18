SIR/Vaathi First Day Collection

Actor Dhanush's recently released SIR/Vaathi has taken a flying start at the box office. The film earned glorious reviews from critics and fans alike. Producer Naga Vamsi and Director Venky Atluri were held the film's success meet in Hyderabad.

They also thanked the audience for supporting and encouraging the film. Talking about the collections, SIR/Vaathi has managed to collect Rs 20 cr plus on opening day at the box office.

These are just estimated figures based upon theatre occupancy, the makers are yet to reveal the official figures of the film. SIR/Vaathi is directed by Venky Atluri. It is produced under the banner Mythri Movie Makers.

Samyuktha Menon, Hyper Aadi, Sai Kumar among others are seen in pivotal roles.