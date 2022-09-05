Siruthai Siva Signs Up DSP For Suriya42

Amongst all the best of the music industry, Rockstar DSP is one of the only few music makers to have explored the various film industries of India making him a real pan India composer. He has numerous hits in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada cinema making him one of the most sought after music composers in India.

So it was only natural for his fans to rejoice when Actor Suriya took to social media and posted amazing moments with Director Siva and Rockstar DSP about the new movie. Directed by Siruthai Siva, tentatively named ‘Suriya 42’ went on floors on 24th August 2022 featuring the actor himself and DSP as the music composer of the movie.

DSP has had an extremely exciting 2022 and the rest of his year is busy with his work involving writing and composing music for multiple movies including Pushpa 2 and Bawaal