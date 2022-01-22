Siri-Srihan Breakup: Bigg Boss Contestant Reveals The Truth

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Siri Hanmanth is down with Covid. Siri's best friend Jessie also came to meet her, but he met Siri from a distance she has been infected with COVID for sometime now.

Over the past few days, speculations are doing the rounds that all is not well in Siri-Shrihan's paradise. Looks like everything is going great between them. If you are asking us how we know, then, let me tell you all that Siri shared a photo with Shrihan on her personal Instagram handle.

It is for the first time after the show, Siri has shared a photo with her boyfriend. The pic is being widely circulated on social media.

Here's the screengrab for you. Take a look at it: