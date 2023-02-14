SIR Responsibility Only On Samyuktha Menon,  Not On Dhanush?

Actor Dhanush is one of the biggest superstars in Kollywood. Currently, Dhanush is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'SIR/Vaathi'. Just a few days are left for the film to open in theatres.

The hashtag of SIR has been trending on social media ever since the makers dropped the film's trailer on YouTube.

The latest question being asked on social media is this: Is SIR's success a responsibility only of Samyuktha Menon? Recently, Samyuktha has been promoting the film extensively in Telugu, be it by giving video interviews or by doing other interactions.

Samyuktha and director Venky Atluri also participated in a Meet-Greet Event at MLRITM College. Why is Dhanush not promoting the film in Hyderabad? Why are only Samyuktha and Venky promoting it? If Dhanush promotes the movie in Telugu, it will reach a large section of the audience. Is Dhanush pretty confident about the film at all? Why is he staying away from promotions? Is he that busy?

SIR is being produced by Sithara Entertainments. The film is all set to arrive in theatres on February 17, 2023.