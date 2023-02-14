SIR First Review Out

Kollywood actor Dhanush has pinned huge hopes on his forthcoming film SIR. It is one of the most awaited films of the year. SIR is to be released in theatres on February 17, 2023. Three days are left for the film to hit the big screens. We are hearing positive reviews from our sources.

Star editor Navin Nooli took to his Twitter handle and wrote a few words about the message-oriented movie. Probably, the Jersey editor might have watched it. He wrote on Twitter that goes #Vaathi #Sir:

A very emotional and gripping film. Advanced congratulations to @Dhanushkraja #VenkyAtluri @vamsi84 and @SitharaEnts".

It seems the Thiruchitrabalam actor is in for a big hit. The film is directed by Venky Atluri of Tholi Prema and Mr. Majnu fame. Samyuktha Menon will be seen as the female lead alongside Dhanush. She said that she has got an important role in the movie.

SIR/Vaathi's premiers will be held on February 16, 2023. Keep watching this space for our review and collections.

