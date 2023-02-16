SIR First Day Collection Prediction

Tamil actor Dhanush's SIR is one of the most awaited films of the year. Fans have begun the countdown for the film. Last evening, the movie's pre-release event was held in Hyderabad.

According to reports, the advance booking for SIR is so promising. The tickets are selling like hotcakes in Tamil Nadu, where the movie is getting released as Vaathi.

Looking at the advance booking, the film can be expected to collect Rs 20 cr plus on opening day at the box office. In the best scenario, it could collect more than estimated figures.

It remains to be seen how much SIR would register on opening day at the box office. SIR is directed by Venky Atluri. Samyukutha Menon will be seen as the leading lady in the film. SIR's premiers will be held tonight in North America and other foreign countries.