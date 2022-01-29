Singer Sunitha's Husband Ram Veerapaneni Reacts to Controversy

Tollywood singer Sunita's husband, businessman Ram Veerapaneni has been embroiled in a controversy for the past few days. He owns and operates a digital company called 'Mango Mass Media'. The company purchases digital streaming rights of movies and telease them through their YouTube channel.

However, a scene from a recently bought and released film created an uproar after a scene in the film hurt the Gowda community. A few members from the community visited the Mango video office and created a ruckus alleging that women belonging to the Gowda community were shown in poor light and the scene was objectionable. The video went viral on social media at the time.

Mango Media responded to the latest attack and its aftermath. "On the 24th of this month, some people from the Gowda community came and objecting to a video clipping of a movie, they demanded that the content be removed from YouTube. But the film was already released in theaters with a censorship certificate and was later made available on YouTube. However, it was removed from YouTube on that very day, he clarified, saying that they had no intention of degrading women," a statement released by Ram Veerapaneni read.

"However, we apologize unconditionally if the video hurt anyone's feelings,” the statement concludes.