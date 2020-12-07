HYDERABAD: Popular Singer Sunitha Upadrashta reportedly got engaged to a person named Ram this Monday morning. It has been rumoured on social media that she was going to get married for the second time for quite some time, which she categorically denied. It is now reported that she is engaged to a senior executive from a Telugu digital media house.

However she has confirmed this through her Instagram post that she got engaged today,

"Like every mother, I dream of settling my children down well. At the same time I am blessed with wonderful and thoughtful children and parents who always want to see me well settled in life.... the moment has finally come... Ram has entered my life as a caring friend and a wonderful partner.. we both are delighted to enter into wedlock very soon. Thanks to all my well wishers who understand that I keep my life very private.

Please support and be with me as you always do,'' she posted while sharing pictures of her family with her fiance.

Sunita, who made her entry in Tollywood as a singer at an early age of 17 sang her first song ''Ee vela loo neeevu'' for Krishna Vamsi's Gulabi movie.

She also got married at the early age of 19. Her ex-husband Kiran Kumar Goparaju works in the Telugu media and they later got divorced due to irreconcilable differences. The couple has two children Aakash Goparaju and Shreya Goparaju.

A beautiful and talented singer she has also been a successful dubbing artist for many heroines. The singer has been in the limelight for her bold interviews and has constantly been linked with people, which apparently was also the cause of the rifts in her first marriage. A single mother she has raised both her children while managing her busy career in singing and dubbing for movies.

It is also reported that this would be a second marriage for the person she got engaged to. Only the close members of the two families attended the engagement this morning keeping in mind the COVID-19 protocol.

Sunitha Upadrashta has crooned many songs in Telugu and has won multiple state awards for her songs.